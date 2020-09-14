Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Manappuram-controlled Asirvad Microfinance to raise money from German impact investor
Photo Credit: VCCircle

Asirvad Microfinance, majority owned by Manappuram Finance, will raise about Rs 220 crore (€25 million) in external commercial...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS