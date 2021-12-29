Mamaearth parent raises $37 mn at unicorn valuation from Sequoia affiliate

Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd, parent company of personal care brand Mamaearth and The Derma Co, has raised a little over $37 million as a part of its Series F funding round, making it the 45th unicorn or startup with over $1 billion valuation in 2021 in India.

The fundraise values Honasa Consumer at $1.07 billion according to VCCircle estimates, based on filings made with the Registrar of Companies.

The funding was led by Sequoia Capital’s Sequoia Capital Growth Fund III, according to regulatory filings. As a part of the transaction, the company issued 839 compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS), having a face value of Rs 10 each at a total issue price of Rs 33,85,049 each for consideration in cash.

The fresh capital has been raised for expansion of its business, and to fund operations, according to the regulatory filings. News website Entrackr first reported the development, saying the funding was raised at a valuation of over $1.07 billion. An email sent to Honasa Consumer did not elicit an immediate response.

The company raised $50 million in July from European investment firm Sofina Ventures SA and Sequoia Capital, which had then valued the personal care products company at $730 million.

The company had then said it would use the funds to drive brand growth through aggressively expanding its offline distribution and explore inorganic growth opportunities in beauty and personal care.

Honasa Consumer had added that the company would give some early employees an opportunity to monetise their vested ESOP. Since then, the company has acquired content platform Momspresso and Momspresso’s influencer engagement platform MyMoney. The company also announced an ESOP worth Rs 20 crore for all employees recently.

The company currently has a portfolio of around 140 products under Mamaearth, and over 40 products under The Derma Co. The company had also said that it has a vision of becoming a 'house of brands’. The ‘house of brands’ strategy, also referred to as the so-called Thrasio model, is getting popular with new-age brands acquiring companies aggressively in a bid to expand their product offerings.

VCCircle recently reported that The Good Glam Group, parent company of MyGlamm is in talks to invest in a male grooming brand, Ustraa. The Good Glamm Group recently announced it invested Rs 100 crore in Sirona, a startup that deals into feminine hygiene products, and had acquired Miss Malini Entertainment, a celebrity media and influencer talent management network, for an undisclosed amount.

