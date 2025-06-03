Makia Capital marks first close of VC fund, strikes maiden investment
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Makia Capital marks first close of VC fund, strikes maiden investment

Makia Capital marks first close of VC fund, strikes maiden investment

By Aman Rawat

  • 03 Jun 2025
Premium
Makia Capital marks first close of VC fund, strikes maiden investment
(L-R): Sanchit Vijay, Shivanshu Birla, founding partners, Makia Capital

New Delhi-based financial services firm Makia Capital has marked the first close of its debut venture capital fund, which targets pre-IPO and IPO-stage investments in small and medium enterprises, as well as select public market opportunities, VCCircle has learned.   The firm marked the first close last month and is raising ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Carlyle makes another India exit move but did it meet the benchmark?

Finance

Carlyle makes another India exit move but did it meet the benchmark?

GyanDhan, Gully Labs, ServeClub raise early-stage funding

Consumer

GyanDhan, Gully Labs, ServeClub raise early-stage funding

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas adds new partner in capital markets practice

Finance

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas adds new partner in capital markets practice

Pro
True North churns out high returns from financial services bet

Finance

True North churns out high returns from financial services bet

Shorooq gets LP cheque from pan-Arab DFI for second venture debt fund

Finance

Shorooq gets LP cheque from pan-Arab DFI for second venture debt fund

Nandan Nilekani's Fundamentum leads $20-mn Series B in Stable Money

Finance

Nandan Nilekani's Fundamentum leads $20-mn Series B in Stable Money

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW