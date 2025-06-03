Makia Capital marks first close of VC fund, strikes maiden investment

Premium (L-R): Sanchit Vijay, Shivanshu Birla, founding partners, Makia Capital

New Delhi-based financial services firm Makia Capital has marked the first close of its debut venture capital fund, which targets pre-IPO and IPO-stage investments in small and medium enterprises, as well as select public market opportunities, VCCircle has learned. The firm marked the first close last month and is raising ......