Mailmodo, Inficold, others raise funding

Email marketing software platform Mailmodo has raised $270,000 (around Rs 1.96 crore) in a pre-seed fundraising exercise from investors including Titan Capital, First Cheque, Gameskraft, and AngelList.

Other investors that have taken part in this round include angels Cleartax CEO Archit Gupta, Deepak Diwakar, and Harsh Shah.

Mailmodo, operated by Mailmodo Inc., says its platform helps businesses create interactive application-like emails to help drive better returns on email marketing campaigns.

The company was set up by Aquibur Rahman, Apurv Gupta, and Devyesh Tandon. The firm claims clients have seen a threefold rise in conversion rates from using its platform as opposed to traditional templates.

It will use the capital it has raised to build out its founding team, accelerate product development, and expand the reach to global markets.

Inficold

Inficold, a cold storage solutions provider, has raised $900,000 (around Rs 6.56 crore).

Investors in this round include Rajasthan Venture Capital Fund (RVCF) and undisclosed high net-worth individuals, Noida-based Inficold said in a statement.

RVCF, which was set up in 2002, has operated three funds, according to its website. Contributors to these vehicles have included domestic and foreign government institutions. Other companies in its portfolio include Freshokartz, Kirana King, and Krimanshi Feeds.

Inficold, operated by Inficold India Pvt Ltd, was set up in 2015 by Himanshu Pokharna and Nitin Goel. The company has developed a retrofittable thermal energy storage technology for cold storage in low-cost mediums including water and ice.

Inficold says it currently has installations in at least 17 states, with a strong presence in the northeast. It is also ramping up production and working on sustainable cooling solutions in the air conditioning space.

Knocksense

Knocksense Media Services Pvt. Ltd, a local news discovery and distribution platform, said on Thursday that it has raised $200,000 (about Rs 1.45 crore) from new investors We Founders Circle and LetsVenture.

Knocksense said in a statement that it will use the funds to expand into more tier-II cities and launch video stories and content in Hindi.

The funding comes after Knocksense had raised capital from Mumbai Angels Network in June 2020.

The Lucknow-based startup was founded by Vibhore Mayank, an alumnus of Whistling Woods International, along with his brother Varul Mayank in November 2016. Varul, an Amity School of Journalism graduate, was in the past associated with Hindustan Times.

The company covers news in certain categories such as development, social and health campaigns, F&B events, environment, travel and sports activities.

Hemp Horizons

Hemp Horizons, a hemp-seed processing company, has raised an undisclosed sum in funding from Mumbai Angels Network.

The company, operated by Hemp Horizons Pvt. Ltd, also undertakes contract manufacturing of hemp products and owns the Health Horizons brand. It was set up in April 2017 by Rohit Shah, Kartikey Dadoo and Kanishk Yadav.

Originally launched with three products, the company now sells 10 products that are all made from hemp and are marketed in the personal care segment. These include seeds, oils and powders.

The company will use the capital it has raised for launching and marketing cannabis extract and other hemp-based products.

“We believe Hemp Horizons will bring a change in the way people see hemp and its uses,” said Nandini Mansinghka, co-promoter and CEO of Mumbai Angels Network.

Other companies the angel investment platform has invested in recently include non-alcoholic beverage maker Svami, on-demand transport platform Trukky Logistics and edtech startup EdHusk.