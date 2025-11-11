Mahindra XUV 3XO vs MG Astor: Which Compact SUV Should You Buy in 2025?

India’s compact SUV segment is brimming with choice, but two models stand out for packing premium features, safety, and performance into manageable proportions — the Mahindra XUV 3XO and the MG Astor. Both combine confident styling with technology usually reserved for larger SUVs, yet each follows a different philosophy: the XUV 3XO focuses on spirited driving and practicality, while the Astor leans toward comfort and connected luxury. Here’s a detailed look at how they compare.
Design and Dimensions
The Mahindra XUV 3XO has a bold, upright stance that feels every bit an SUV. Its Infinity LED tail-lamp bar, R17 diamond-cut alloys, and piano-black grille lend it a distinctive presence. With 201 mm ground clearance, a 2600 mm wheelbase, and an overall width of 1821 mm, it offers the largest footprint in its class — ideal for those who value road presence.
The MG Astor, on the other hand, wears European elegance. The Celestial grille, Hawkeye LED headlamps, and machined R17 dual-tone alloys project a polished, urban appeal. Measuring 4323 mm × 1809 mm × 1650 mm (L x W x H), the Astor is longer but slightly narrower, giving it a more crossover-like proportion.
The XUV 3XO’s athletic design and higher ground clearance make it more SUV-like; the Astor’s flowing lines and chrome highlights exude sophistication.
Interior and Comfort
Inside, the XUV 3XO delivers a blend of modern design and practicality. The cabin uses soft-touch leatherette on the dashboard and doors, a dual-zone climate-control system, and a Skyroof panoramic sunroof. Mahindra’s Harman Kardon 7-speaker system with 4 ambience sound modes provides an immersive experience. Space is another strong point: 364 litres of boot capacity and rear AC vents standard from base.
The MG Astor feels plusher, with its dual-tone Sangria Red interior, perforated leather upholstery, and 6-way powered driver seat. Features such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a PM 2.5 air filter make long drives comfortable. Cabin quality, with stitched soft-touch panels and metal-look trim, is among the best in the segment.
The Astor wins on cabin luxury; the XUV 3XO scores for practicality and thoughtful ergonomics.
Engines and Performance
|Parameter
|Mahindra XUV 3XO
|MG Astor
|Petrol Engines
|1.2 L mStallion TGDi (96 kW / 230 Nm) and 1.2 L TCMPFi (82 kW / 200 Nm)
|1.5 L VTI-Tech (81 kW / 144 Nm)
|Diesel Engine
|1.5 L CRDe (85.8 kW / 300 Nm)
|—
|Transmissions
|6-MT / 6-AT (Petrol), 6-MT / AutoSHIFT+ (Diesel)
|5-MT / CVT
|Drive Type
|FWD
|FWD
The XUV 3XO’s TGDi turbo-petrol offers class-leading power — 230 Nm of torque and 96 kW (128 PS) @ 5000 rpm. Its Zip-Zap-Zoom drive modes tailor response between relaxed cruising and quick overtakes. The diesel variant’s 300 Nm torque makes it ideal for highway commuters.
The Astor’s naturally aspirated 1.5 L engine prioritises refinement over outright punch, with the CVT ensuring smooth, linear acceleration.
The XUV 3XO dominates in powertrain choice and performance; the Astor focuses on relaxed, city-friendly smoothness.
Technology and Infotainment
Both SUVs bring cutting-edge tech to the compact segment.
- XUV 3XO: Twin 26.03 cm HD displays (infotainment + digital cluster), built-in Amazon Alexa, Wireless Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, and Adrenox Connect offering 80 + connected features. Added conveniences include wireless charging, 65 W USB-C fast charging, and a navigation display on the cluster.
- Astor: 25.7 cm HD touchscreen with i-SMART 2.0, Jio Voice Assistant, OTT integration, and in-car apps such as JioSaavn and Weather updates. The Digital Bluetooth Key and remote vehicle controls enhance connected-car convenience.
The XUV 3XO’s dual-screen layout and deeper Alexa integration feel more advanced, while the Astor’s infotainment impresses with app-based entertainment and intuitive connectivity.
Safety and ADAS
Safety is a major strength for both SUVs.
- Mahindra XUV 3XO: Earns a 5-Star Bharat NCAP rating for adult and child occupant protection, with 35 standard safety features including all-disc brakes, ESC, TPMS, and 6 airbags. Top variants get Level-2 ADAS comprising Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Auto Emergency Braking (for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists), and Traffic Sign Recognition.
- MG Astor: Also offers Level-2 ADAS with 14 autonomous functions like Lane Departure Prevention, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Intelligent Headlamp Control. It includes six airbags, a 360° camera, ESP, hill-hold & descent control, and an ultra-high-tensile steel cage.
Both SUVs set safety benchmarks; the XUV 3XO pairs active safety tech with a proven 5-star body shell, while the Astor matches it feature-for-feature with ADAS sophistication.
Ride and Driving Experience
The XUV 3XO’s Smart Steering Modes (Light, Normal, Sport) and 201 mm ground clearance make it fun yet sure-footed. Its McPherson front / twist-beam rear suspension provides a balanced ride, while Frequency Dependent Damping ensures stability on uneven surfaces.
The Astor employs a MacPherson strut / torsion-beam setup tuned for comfort and offers electronic power steering modes: Urban, Normal, and Dynamic. It glides quietly through traffic and feels refined over long drives.
XUV 3XO feels livelier and better suited for enthusiasts; the Astor remains plush and composed for relaxed touring.
Price and Ownership
|Parameter
|Mahindra XUV 3XO
|MG Astor
|Starting Price (Ex-showroom)
|₹ 7.28 lakh (MX1 Petrol)
|₹ 9.65 lakh (Sprint MT)
|Top Variant Price (Ex-showroom)
|₹ 14.39 lakh (AX7 Luxury AT)
|₹ 16.23 lakh (100 Year Limited Edition CVT)
|Warranty
|3 years / unlimited km + 3-yr RSA
|3 years / unlimited km + 3-yr RSA
Both manufacturers offer extended-warranty and service-package options, reflecting growing confidence in their products’ durability.
The XUV 3XO undercuts the Astor on price while matching it for features; the MG offers a more premium brand perception and glossier cabin finish.
Final Thoughts
The Mahindra XUV 3XO and MG Astor represent two sides of the compact-SUV coin. The XUV 3XO is dynamic, powerful, and value-driven, aimed at buyers who enjoy performance and practicality. The Astor is refined, luxurious, and technology-forward, perfect for those who prioritise comfort and sophistication.
- Choose the Mahindra XUV 3XO if you want stronger engines, better dynamics, and unbeatable value.
- Choose the MG Astor if you prefer plush interiors, polished design, and a relaxed drive experience.
Whichever way you go, both the XUV 3XO and Astor prove that compact SUVs today can deliver big-car comfort, technology, and safety — making them two of the most compelling choices in India’s fast-evolving automotive landscape.
