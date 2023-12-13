facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • Mahindra & Mahindra, others to invest $105 mn in Jawa, Yezdi bike maker

Mahindra & Mahindra, others to invest $105 mn in Jawa, Yezdi bike maker

By Reuters

  • 13 Dec 2023
Mahindra & Mahindra, others to invest $105 mn in Jawa, Yezdi bike maker

Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said on Wednesday that the company, along with external investors, will spend 8.75 billion rupees ($105 million) in its two-wheeler unit, Classic Legends, over the next two to three years.

The 'Scorpio' car manufacturer, will invest 5.25 billion and the remaining will come from existing shareholders and new investors, Mahindra said in an exchange filing.

Mahindra owns 60% of Classic Legends, which manufactures two-wheelers such as Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA.

Advertisement

It is not immediately clear who the other investors are.

The investment comes at a time when the Indian premium motorcycle market is seeing aggressively priced models from international companies like Harley-Davidson and Triumph through domestic partnerships with Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto.

While Classic Legends has revived heritage brands like Yezdi and Jawa, they have not been able to penetrate the premium segment, which is largely dominated by Eicher Motor's Royal Enfield.

Advertisement

Classic Legends will use the investment to build a strong business in the fast-growing premium motorcycle segment in India, Mahindra said, without elaborating.

Mahindra and Mahindra LtdClassic Legends

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Exclusive: Nasdaq-listed Applied Materials set to strike India deal with PE-backed company

Manufacturing

Exclusive: Nasdaq-listed Applied Materials set to strike India deal with PE-backed company

Mahindra & Mahindra, others to invest $105 mn in Jawa, Yezdi bike maker

Manufacturing

Mahindra & Mahindra, others to invest $105 mn in Jawa, Yezdi bike maker

Premium
Motilal Oswal Alternates tweaks exit plan from portfolio bet

Manufacturing

Motilal Oswal Alternates tweaks exit plan from portfolio bet

Premium
Blackstone looks to make a partial exit from PGP Glass

Manufacturing

Blackstone looks to make a partial exit from PGP Glass

Kotak fund bets $45 mn on agrochemical firm Cropnosys to mark third deal

Manufacturing

Kotak fund bets $45 mn on agrochemical firm Cropnosys to mark third deal

Premium
Infra.Market may have to rework the math of over $70 mn acquisition

Manufacturing

Infra.Market may have to rework the math of over $70 mn acquisition

Advertisement