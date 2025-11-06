Mahindra & Mahindra exits RBL Bank with $77 mn stake sale
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Mahindra & Mahindra exits RBL Bank with $77 mn stake sale

Mahindra & Mahindra exits RBL Bank with $77 mn stake sale

By Reuters

  • 06 Nov 2025
  • Listen to Story
Mahindra & Mahindra exits RBL Bank with $77 mn stake sale

India's Mahindra & Mahindra sold its entire 3.5% stake in RBL Bank for 6.78 billion rupees ($77.1 million), the automaker said on Thursday, marking a 62.5% return on its 2023 investment.

At the time of the acquisition, CEO Anish Shah said the move was aimed at gaining deeper insights into the banking sector over a seven- to 10-year period and would be maintained unless a strategic opportunity emerged.

Analysts had questioned the rationale behind the investment, given Mahindra's core focus on automobiles. The company later said it had no intention to increase its holding in the lender.

Advertisement

Shares of the automaker rose 1.5% in early trade on Thursday, while RBL inched 1% higher.

The exit comes weeks after Dubai’s Emirates NBD announced plans to acquire a 60% stake in RBL Bank for $3 billion, in what would be the largest cross-border deal in India’s financial sector.

Advertisement
Mahindra & Mahindra GroupRBL BankEmirates NBD

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Lighthouse Canton bags $40 mn in first external fundraise, led by Peak XV Partners

Finance

Lighthouse Canton bags $40 mn in first external fundraise, led by Peak XV Partners

Premium
Jungle Ventures pumps $15 mn into non-bank lender

Finance

Jungle Ventures pumps $15 mn into non-bank lender

Ex-Wall Street banker Dhruv Jhunjhunwala rolls out firm for private market bets

Finance

Ex-Wall Street banker Dhruv Jhunjhunwala rolls out firm for private market bets

ChrysCapital raises record $2.2 bn for tenth India PE fund

Finance

ChrysCapital raises record $2.2 bn for tenth India PE fund

Premium
DCM Shriram taps offshore investor for capital

Finance

DCM Shriram taps offshore investor for capital

Premium
Peak XV-backed Drip Capital has big plans for new B2B marketplace

Finance

Peak XV-backed Drip Capital has big plans for new B2B marketplace

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW