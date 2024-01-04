facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Luggage brand Nasher Miles kicks off funding discussions, hires banker

Luggage brand Nasher Miles kicks off funding discussions, hires banker

Premium
Luggage brand Nasher Miles kicks off funding discussions, hires banker
Abhishek Daga, founder and chairman, Nasher Miles

New-age bootstrapped luggage startup Nasher Miles Pvt. Ltd has initiated discussions to raise its maiden round of funding from institutional investors, a top executive told VCCircle.   Mumbai-based Nasher Miles, which competes with the likes of Mokobara and Uppercase, is scouting for investors to mop up primary capital of as much as $8-10 million (Rs 66-83 crore), ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Luggage brand Nasher Miles kicks off funding discussions, hires banker

Consumer

Luggage brand Nasher Miles kicks off funding discussions, hires banker

Hospitality chain Vro secures $10 mn in bridge round

Consumer

Hospitality chain Vro secures $10 mn in bridge round

Premium
Cult.fit takes full control of American fitness chain's India business

Consumer

Cult.fit takes full control of American fitness chain's India business

SoftBank, TPG, PremjiInvest, NewQuest to make partial exit in FirstCry IPO

Consumer

SoftBank, TPG, PremjiInvest, NewQuest to make partial exit in FirstCry IPO

Premium
Sixth Sense Ventures bets on spices brand as another VC scores an exit

Consumer

Sixth Sense Ventures bets on spices brand as another VC scores an exit

Clear Premium Water acquires majority stake in drinking water brand

Consumer

Clear Premium Water acquires majority stake in drinking water brand

Advertisement