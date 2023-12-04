facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • L&T Finance Holdings completes merger with subsidiaries

L&T Finance Holdings completes merger with subsidiaries

By Reuters

  • 04 Dec 2023
L&T Finance Holdings completes merger with subsidiaries
Credit: Thinkstock

India's L&T Finance Holdings has completed the merger of three of its subsidiaries - L&T Finance, L&T Infra Credit and L&T Mutual Fund Trustee - with itself, the company said on Monday.

With this, all the lending businesses will be housed under the single equity-listed operating entity of L&T Finance Holdings, the company said in a press release.

The respective boards of the companies had approved the merger in January this year.

Advertisement

The merger, effective Monday, has received the requisite approvals from shareholders, creditors, the Reserve Bank of India, National Company Law Tribunal, Securities and Exchange Board of India and stock exchanges, the company said.

L&amp;T Finance

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Sensex, Nifty soar to fresh record highs after BJP wins in three state polls

Finance

Sensex, Nifty soar to fresh record highs after BJP wins in three state polls

Premium
Ruya Partners hits halfway mark for debut private credit fund, eyes final close

Finance

Ruya Partners hits halfway mark for debut private credit fund, eyes final close

Premium
Private credit fund backs ATM operator Transaction Solutions

Finance

Private credit fund backs ATM operator Transaction Solutions

Indian Angel Network marks first close of second fund

Finance

Indian Angel Network marks first close of second fund

Premium
Spotlight: How InCred Finance fared in first year after merger with KKR's NBFC

Finance

Spotlight: How InCred Finance fared in first year after merger with KKR's NBFC

L&T Finance Holdings completes merger with subsidiaries

Finance

L&T Finance Holdings completes merger with subsidiaries

Advertisement