Louisa AI, Mestastop raise early-stage funding

Rohan Doctor, founder, Louisa AI

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Louisa AI and biotechnology startup Mestastop raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Wednesday.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-based SaaS startup Louisa AI has raised $5 million (Rs 41.4 crore) in a seed-funding round from a host of investors, including early-stage venture capital firms like Palm Drive VC, Evolution VC, Nucleus VC and Gaingels, along with Oxford University’s investment arms and a clutch of angel investors including Sandiip Bhammer (Green Frontier Capital).

Founded by Rohan Doctor, Louisa AI focuses on eliminating conflicts of interest, enabling the company to form business-to-business (B2B) SaaS partnerships across a variety of industries. It is a tool for sales enablement and deal-making.

"With this funding, Louisa AI is set to expand its capabilities and reach,” said Doctor, founder, Louisa AI.

Mestastop Solutions

Bengaluru-based startup Mestastop has raised an undisclosed amount in a follow-on pre-Series A funding round from early-stage investor Mumbai Angels via Mumbai Angels Network Angel Fund 1.

The funding infusion comes nearly four months after the startup had raised $500,000 (Rs 4.16 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round from early-stage investor 92 angels and Malpani Ventures.

Notably, this is the second time Mumbai Angels has invested in the biotechnology startup. The startup had, in 2020, raised funding from the early-stage investor, according to its statement.

Mestastop Solutions plans to use the funds to generate a PoC (proof of concept) around the novel target and position two approved drugs for clinical trials.

Founded by Arnab Roy Chowdhury and Debabani Roy Chowdhury, Mestastop is creating a cancer metastasis platform, that uses wet lab biology and predictive analytics to identify and distinguish unique properties of metastasis and use them for drug discovery and patient treatment.

