Lotus picks up stake in healthfood startup

Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd has bought 20% stake in nutraceutical products startup Yogic Secrets Healthcare in the Indian cosmetics maker’s third investment this year.

Lotus Herbals acquired the stake in the Gurugram-based startup for an undisclosed sum. Yogic Secrets will use the capital to expand its operations in India and overseas markets such as the US, UK and Australia.

Yogic Secrets, founded by Dr Anil Khandelwal in 2018, sells nutraceutical items to manage lifestyle disorders and slow the progression of chronic diseases.

“We have been scouting innovative and clinically validated herbal solutions to combat modern health issues. Given people’s growing interest and affinity towards natural and alternative options, we firmly believe that research-based nutraceuticals are a tremendous opportunity globally,” said Nitin Passi, chairman and managing director of Lotus Herbals.

Yogic Secrets’ product portfolio addresses critical therapeutic areas such as digestive health, heart health, sleep, stress and anxiety, joints and flexibility, respiratory health, weight management, energy management, and immunity building. Lotus Herbals has ventured into the new-age beauty space in the recent past through acquisitions.

In October, the company invested in clean beauty marketplace Vanity Wagon in the latter’s pre-series funding round.

In January, Lotus Herbals picked up a 25% stake in clean beauty direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand Conscious Chemist for an undisclosed sum. In October 2021, the company took a 32% strategic stake in Fixderma India Pvt. Ltd, owners of the Fixderma and FCL brands. In September 2020, Lotus Herbals acquired luxury Ayurveda brand SoulTree.

The domestic online beauty and personal care market is expected to grow at 60% annually between 2016 and 2025, according to brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

