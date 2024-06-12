Lotus Herbals plans fund to bet on beauty care startups
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Lotus Herbals plans fund to bet on beauty care startups

Lotus Herbals plans fund to bet on beauty care startups

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 12 Jun 2024
Premium
Lotus Herbals plans fund to bet on beauty care startups
Nitin Passi, chairman and managing director, Lotus Herbals

Indian personal care major Lotus Herbals plans to launch a fund to invest mainly in early-stage startups in the beauty and personal care category, a top company executive told VCCircle.  Nitin Passi, chairman and managing director of Lotus Herbals, told VCCircle in an exclusive interaction that the company is looking to ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Lotus Herbals plans fund to bet on beauty care startups

Consumer

Lotus Herbals plans fund to bet on beauty care startups

Skye Air, Palette Brands, Finsall secure early-stage funding; CredAble gets debt investment 

Consumer

Skye Air, Palette Brands, Finsall secure early-stage funding; CredAble gets debt investment 

Panthera leads Series B funding in skincare brand Foxtale

Consumer

Panthera leads Series B funding in skincare brand Foxtale

Saudi wealth fund PIF in talks to create boxing league

Consumer

Saudi wealth fund PIF in talks to create boxing league

Pro
Fireside, Sofina harvest multibaggers from D2C brand

Consumer

Fireside, Sofina harvest multibaggers from D2C brand

Pro
TA Associates makes another forgettable exit move in India

Consumer

TA Associates makes another forgettable exit move in India

Advertisement