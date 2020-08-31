Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Consumer
Consumer
By
Lotus Herbals snaps up ayurvedic cosmetics maker for over $13 mn
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd, one of the leaders in cosmetics segment in India, has bought a Delhi-based personal care brand in its...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS