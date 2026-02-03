Loop AI, Neverinstall, others get funding; Japan's Horiba Group makes deeptech buy

Anand Tumuluru, co-founder and CEO of Loop AI

AI startup Loop AI, cloud computing platform Neverinstall, and three other companies have secured funding in separate early-stage rounds while Japan's Horiba Group has acquired an Indian deeptech startup.

Loop AI has raised $14 million (Rs 126 crore) in a Series A round led by Nyca Partners, with participation from prominent investor Gokul Rajaram, Base10, Afore Capital, Converge, Alumni Ventures, Data Tech Fund, John Pepper, 9Yards Capital, and Operators Studio.

The startup, which operates an AI-powered back-office platform for the restaurant and retail sectors, said the capital will be used to expand its product suite and increase its workforce across New York, San Francisco, Tampa, and Bengaluru.

“Loop sits at the intersection of several transformative trends in the restaurant industry, including the rise of AI, a growing focus on customer experience and the drive for greater operational efficiency. These will be essential pillars shaping the future of dining,” said Osama Bedier, investment partner at Nyca Partners.

Founded in 2022 by Anand Tumuluru and Sundar Annamalai, Loop AI operates an agentic co-worker that drives profitable growth by automating complex tasks across finance, operations, and marketing.

Neverinstall, a cloud PC platform that enables device streaming through a web browser, has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round from early-stage venture fund Equirus InnovateX Fund (EIF).

The capital will be deployed to accelerate deep-tech infrastructure development and strengthen enterprise security capabilities. This includes the development of Neverinstall’s Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) platform, enabling a “Bring Your Own Infrastructure” model on commodity hardware, and the launch of an enterprise secure browser.

Founded in 2021 by Ram and Lakshman Pasala, Neverinstall allows organizations to access virtual desktops and applications across browsers, thin clients, mobile apps, and native desktop clients.

Regeno

Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla have invested an undisclosed amount in material science company Regeno, which makes fully biodegradable, water-soluble, and non-toxic packaging solutions.

Regeno offers materials that are 100% biodegradable, compostable, and water-soluble, leaving behind no harmful toxins. Its products have a range of applications across e-commerce, retail, FMCG, logistics, transportation, and food-safe packaging.

Cava Athleisure

Cava Athleisure, a direct-to-consumer athleisure brand, has secured Rs 40 crore ($4.4 million) in a Series A round from Spring Marketing Capital, Sharrp Ventures, Harsh Mariwala Investment Office, and Verlinvest.

The startup said the funds will be used to build deeper product innovation, and scale up the business and marketing.

Founded by siblings Ria and Shreya Mittal, Cava Athleisure focuses on women’s athleisure wear, including jackets, leggings, and sports bras. It targets Gen Z and millennial consumers and claims a monthly revenue run rate of Rs 5.5 crore.

Horiba acquisition

HORIBA India Pvt Ltd, a unit of Japan-based HORIBA Group, has fully acquired Pristine Deeptech Pvt Ltd, which provides research and development related to the use of lab-grown diamonds in semiconductor and quantum research fields.

Octobotics

Octobotics Tech Pvt Ltd, an industrial robotics company, has raised Rs 9.8 crore in seed round led by Navam Capital, with participation from BYT Capital.

Founded in 2020 by Ishan Bhatnagar and Gulshan Kumar, Octobotics serves the industrial non-destructive testing (NDT) market. The company develops robotic hardware platforms designed to automate inspection tasks in the oil and gas, chemicals, maritime, rail transportation, and offshore energy sectors.

The startup is implementing a distribution-led model, utilizing a network of partners to deploy its technology across international markets, driven by a vertical integration strategy, where the company manages the development of hardware design, edge-AI, and predictive analytics.

The capital will help the company support R&D for vertical integration and expand its operations in India, Singapore, and the Middle East, said co-founders Bhatnagar and Kumar.

