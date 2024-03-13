Livguard parent SAR Group mulls fundraising for electric vehicle arm

Premium Rakesh Malhotra, founder, SAR Group

Gurugram-based SAR Group, which houses commercial battery maker Livguard and water purifying brand Livpure, is considering raising external funding for its electric vehicle business, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The group’s EV business is housed under Lectrix EV Pvt Ltd, which sells four models of electric scooters. It ......