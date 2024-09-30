LISSUN, Zintlr, Conscious Chemist raise early-stage funding

Krishna Veer Singh (L) and Tarun Gupta, co-founders, LISSUN

Mental health platform LISSUN, B2B SaaS platform specializing in sales intelligence and prospecting Zintlr bagged early-stage funding, the companies said on Monday.



LISSUN

LISSUN, a mental health platform, has raised $2.5 million (nearly Rs 21 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by RPSG Capital Ventures. The round also saw new investors such as Multiply Ventures and Atrium Angels joining in, along with continued support from existing investors such as Ivycap Ventures, Rainmatter, and Sucseed Ventures. The latest funding brings the company’s total capital raise to about $5 million.

Founded by Krishna Veer Singh and Tarun Gupta, LISSUN, headquartered in Gurugram, addresses the growing challenge of mental illness in society by offering comprehensive and contextualized solutions tailored to individuals and families.

Advertisement

To date, LISSUN claims to have impacted over 75,000 lives with more than 100,000 mental health sessions. Tarun Gupta, director and co-founder of LISSUN, said that the funding will empower the startup to develop AI-driven solutions.

Zintlr, a B2B SaaS platform specialising in sales intelligence and prospecting, has raised Rs 7.5 crore in a seed funding round led by Om Jain. Other investors include JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF), Motilal Oswal (Motilal Oswal Financial Services), Vimal Shah (Bidco Group), Sparsh Jain (JG International Infra Limited), Vinod Dugar (Modak Vyapaar Pvt. Ltd.), and Vimal Khivesara. Additionally, Ramesh Jain (GM Electrical) and Prabhakar (Gopalan Enterprises) have also invested in the startup.

Advertisement

Founded in 2022 by Ravi Jain, Ujwal Kumar, and Pranay Khariwal, Zintlr is an AI-powered buyer intelligence platform. It combines a curated contact database, revenue intelligence, and other insights and prospects for niche markets and geo-locations, the company said in a statement.

The fresh investments will fuel the company’s plans to scale its team, drive market expansion, and innovate towards building new product verticals in intelligence.

Advertisement

Conscious Chemist has raised Rs 12 crore in funding from Atomic Capital. The brand has appointed Apoorv Gautam, Atomic Capital's founder and managing partner, to its board of directors.

With new funding from Atomic Capital, the brand aims to enhance product development, expand its digital presence, and offer effective, affordable skincare solutions for Indian consumers, the company said in a statement.



Conscious Chemist is engaged in manufacturing skin care products. Its products include serum, cleanse, tone, body care lotion, moisturizer etc. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Delhi. It reaches customers through platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, Myntra, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, and its own D2C website.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments