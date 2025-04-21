Lightspeed-backed SolarSquare nearly doubles revenue in FY25, trims losses
By Malvika Maloo

  • 21 Apr 2025
(From left) SolarSquare founders Neeraj Jain, Shreya Mishra, Nikhil Nahar

Rooftop solar panel provider SolarSquare nearly doubled its revenue in the financial year ended March 2025, a top executive told VCCircle. The Mumbai-based company is backed by marquee investors such as Lightspeed Venture Partners, Elevation Capital, impact-focused private equity firm Lightrock, Chris Sacca’s Lowercarbon, Nithin Kamath’s Rainmatter, and Gruhas Proptech.   SolarSquare, ......

