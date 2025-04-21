Lightspeed-backed SolarSquare nearly doubles revenue in FY25, trims losses

Premium (From left) SolarSquare founders Neeraj Jain, Shreya Mishra, Nikhil Nahar

Rooftop solar panel provider SolarSquare nearly doubled its revenue in the financial year ended March 2025, a top executive told VCCircle. The Mumbai-based company is backed by marquee investors such as Lightspeed Venture Partners, Elevation Capital, impact-focused private equity firm Lightrock, Chris Sacca’s Lowercarbon, Nithin Kamath’s Rainmatter, and Gruhas Proptech. SolarSquare, ......