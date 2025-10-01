Lightspeed-backed Freight Tiger takes a down round as losses pile up

Pro Credit: 123RF.com

Freight Tiger, a logistics-tech startup that counts venture capital firm Lightspeed India Partners, Pawan Munjal Family Office and Mathew Cyriac’s Florintree Advisors among its investors, has raised fresh capital in a down round, VCCircle has gathered. The startup, which is operated by Mumbai-based Freight Commerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd, has secured Rs ......