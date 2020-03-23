VCCircle
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Lightspeed, Accel back smart dialer app co-founded by former VC exec
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Venture capital firms Accel Partners and Lightspeed Venture Partners have invested in a smart dialing platform, a person privy...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS