Lightrock, 360 One-backed Kauvery Hospital weighs public listing
Lightrock, 360 One-backed Kauvery Hospital weighs public listing

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 16 Jan 2025
Credit: 123RF.com

Tamil Nadu-based Kauvery Hospital, which is backed by private equity investors 360 One Asset Management, Stakeboat Capital and Lightrock, is considering an initial public offering, two people aware of the matter told VCCircle.  The multi-specialty hospital chain, operated by Sri Kavery Medical Care (Trichy) Pvt Ltd, plans to launch its IPO ......

