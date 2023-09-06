Lighthouse wraps up $150 mn exit from consumer portfolio firm

Premium

Mid-market private equity firm Lighthouse Funds has fully exited a consumer-focused company that it first backed almost a decade ago as it goes about raising its fourth investment fund. The homegrown growth equity investor, the backer of companies such as Ferns N Petals, Medikabazaar and Fabindia, has sold its remaining stake in snacks maker Bikaji Foods International Ltd. It offloaded Bikaji shares worth Rs 155.6 crore ($18.7 million) earlier this ......