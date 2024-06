Lighthouse scores another stellar exit as it courts LPs for new PE fund

Pro (L to R) Mukund Krishnaswami, Sachin Bhartiya and Sean Sovak, co-founders, Lighthouse Funds

Indian mid-market private equity firm Lighthouse Funds, which has backed names like Fabindia, Duroflex, Wow! Momo and Tynor among others, has again pressed the sell button on a three-year-old portfolio firm with high returns. The PE firm - on its way to the final close of its fourth domestic-focused fund - ......