Lighthouse nears $1.5 bn AUM as it hits final close of latest PE fund

Pro (L to R) Mukund Krishnaswami, Sachin Bhartiya and Sean Sovak, co-founders, Lighthouse Funds

Indian mid-market private equity firm Lighthouse Funds, which has backed names such as Fabindia, Duroflex, Wow! Momo and Tynor, has wrapped up fundraising for its fourth investment vehicle taking its total assets under management to over $1.4 billion, VCCircle has gathered. The PE firm that set out to mop up Rs ......