Lighthouse Canton's India, SE Asia-focused debt fund marks first close

Ankit Agrawal, Director, Venture Debt, and Sanket Sinha, Global Head of Asset Management

Singapore-based investor Lighthouse Canton has marked the first close of its maiden venture debt fund focused on Indian startups, at Rs 155.4 crore (around $19.1 million).

Lighthouse Canton launched the LC Venture Debt - a category-II alternate investment fund (AIF) - worth Rs 550 crore ($61.4 million) in August 2022, with a greenshoe option of Rs 550 crore ($67.5 million). The investor aims to provide debt capital to tech companies in the Indian and Southeast Asian startup ecosystem via this fund.

LC's move to float a debt fund comes during a scenario where the Indian startup ecosystem is looking to raise debt funding increasingly due to a prevailing funding slowdown.

As a result, more venture capital (VC) firms are raising funds to invest as venture debt. Last year, in October, Edelweiss Wealth Management launched a Rs 3,000 crore venture debt fund. Chennai-based Anicut Capital is looking to mark the first close of its Rs 1,500 crore fund– its third debt fund–by April 2023. Alteria Capital, the biggest venture debt fund in India, marked its first close of its third fund at Rs 1,000 crore in October.

"Lighthouse Canton aims to invest in Series B and C rounds of startups through this fund, with an average ticket size of Rs 10-20 crore," Ankit Agrawal, director for venture debt, Lighthouse Canton, told VCCircle.

“We’ve been seeing quite a lot of demand for debt capital in this region,” said Sanket Sinha, global head of asset management, Lighthouse Canton.

"Considering the macroeconomic environment, where founders are looking for non-dilutive source of funding and given how underpenetrated venture debt in India generally is compared to more mature markets (in US and Europe), we felt this is the right time.”

The LC venture debt fund comes a few months after it closed its debut fund at $40 million in partnership with Nueva Capital in August. It has applied for extension of Rs 50 crore with the regulator for the fund, which was oversubscribed.

“As the pace of venture capital activity continues to grow, it is logical that we would see a rise in venture debt demand," said Sinha. "Given the growth of the venture ecosystem in India, we see significant opportunity for venture debt and expect the size of this market to grow 3-4x in the next five years," Sinha said.

In comparison to the debt fund, this VC fund is focused on investing in pre-series A and series A startups in India.

So far, the firm has already invested in three companies, with another two in the pipeline, the company said. It intends to deploy the capital across 35-40 companies in the next two years across sectors.

“We like companies, which are closer to being profitable, and if not, then have a clear visibility on whether profitability would be achieved,” said Sinha, adding that the fund would consider factors such as revenue, profitability, capitalization, working capital among others before investing.

Lighthouse Canton also has a venture debt fund in Singapore, where it aims to invest about Rs 200-250 crore.

"Given that our venture debt strategy is regional, we can also support a startup with aspirations to expand out of the domestic market,” said Agrawal.

“Our presence in other markets uniquely positions us to partner with companies with international expansion plans and help them with their financing needs

Lighthouse Canton has offices in Singapore, Dubai, and India, and oversees over $ 3 billion worth of assets under management and advisory. Its VC firm has made more than 25 investments with firms like Redcliffe Labs, Saveo, RevFin, and Financepeer in its portfolio.

