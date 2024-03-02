Lighthouse backs luggage maker in second bet from new fund

Premium Sachin Bhartiya, co-founder, Lighthouse

Indian mid-market private equity firm Lighthouse Funds, which has backed consumer-focused companies such as Fabindia, Duroflex and Wow! Momo, has invested in a leading luggage and travel accessories manufacturer. Lighthouse, which is on its way to the final closing of its fourth PE fund, has marked the second investment from the vehicle by investing ......