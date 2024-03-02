facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Lighthouse backs luggage maker in second bet from new fund

Lighthouse backs luggage maker in second bet from new fund

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 02 Mar 2024
Premium
Lighthouse backs luggage maker in second bet from new fund
Sachin Bhartiya, co-founder, Lighthouse

Indian mid-market private equity firm Lighthouse Funds, which has backed consumer-focused companies such as Fabindia, Duroflex and Wow! Momo, has invested in a leading luggage and travel accessories manufacturer.  Lighthouse, which is on its way to the final closing of its fourth PE fund, has marked the second investment from the vehicle by investing ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Lighthouse backs luggage maker in second bet from new fund

Consumer

Lighthouse backs luggage maker in second bet from new fund

Premium
Axis PE, other backers get a mark-up as Gopal Snacks eyes over $670 mn tag

Consumer

Axis PE, other backers get a mark-up as Gopal Snacks eyes over $670 mn tag

Samara, Convergent Finance to acquire majority stake in Agro Tech Foods from Conagra

Consumer

Samara, Convergent Finance to acquire majority stake in Agro Tech Foods from Conagra

Tiger Global-backed Captain Fresh enters US market with latest acquisition

Consumer

Tiger Global-backed Captain Fresh enters US market with latest acquisition

Digantara, two others raise early-stage funding

Consumer

Digantara, two others raise early-stage funding

Lighthouse backs jewellery chain as another PE firm partially exits

Consumer

Lighthouse backs jewellery chain as another PE firm partially exits

Advertisement