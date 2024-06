Lighthouse-backed medical devices firm weighs IPO as talks with PEs stall

Premium Sachin Bhartiya, co-founder, Lighthouse

A medical devices maker, which is backed by mid-market private equity firm Lighthouse Funds, is considering an initial public offering (IPO) of shares in the current fiscal itself, as talks in the private equity markets have hit a stalemate due to mismatch over valuations, two persons familiar with the matter ......