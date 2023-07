Lightbox-backed Furlenco takes a valuation knock as it gets strategic investor

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Online furniture rental startup Furlenco has likely taken a valuation haircut as strategic backer Sheela Foam, the owner of the Sleepwell mattress brand, agreed to acquire a 35% stake in the company. Sheela Foam, which said Monday it is buying almost 95% of mattress brand Kurlon, will buy the stake in ......