Life Science Logistics-funded CLIRNET snags pre-Series A funding

Clirnet Services Private Ltd, which runs digital medical education platform CLIRNET, on Tuesday said it has scooped up pre-Series A funding of $1 million (around Rs 7.47 crore) led by a group of senior executives of major international funds management and banking groups.

The Mumbai-based company plans to use the fresh funds to boost its tech capabilities, expedite doctor acquisitions and bolster teams across content and operation.

CLIRNET claims to serve over 2,50,000 doctors by providing them with free digital tools and services that equip them to deliver last-mile patient care.

“The confidence shown by existing and new investors in the current round gives us the ability to build on the digital tools that doctors are actively using to deliver last-mile patient care that is both accessible and affordable.

CLIRNET is already India’s largest collaboration platform among doctors and their peers. In our next phase of growth, we will accelerate our support of doctors in building respectful connections with their patients," said Saurav Kasera, Co-Founder at CLIRNET.

The company said it was seeded by the promoters of Life Science Logistics, whose majority stake was acquired by PE firm Blackstone in 2022.