Licious backer Multiples PE in talks to bet on consumer-facing brand

Premium Renuka Ramnath, founder and CEO, Multiples PE

Private equity firm Multiples Alternate Assets Management, which is in the market to raise $800 million to $1 billion for its fourth fund, is in an advanced stage of discussions to invest in a consumer-facing brand, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Multiples PE is in talks to pick ......