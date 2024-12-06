LG Electronics' India unit files for IPO
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

LG Electronics' India unit files for IPO

By Reuters

  • 06 Dec 2024
LG Electronics' India unit files for IPO
The logo of LG Electronics is seen during Korea Electronics Show 2024 in Seoul, South Korea

South Korea's LG Electronics' Indian unit filed for an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, with the parent firm selling 101.8 million shares.

IPO for the company, which sells washing machines and refrigerators, is valued at 152.37 billion rupees ($1.80 billion), as per a Moneycontrol report, ranking the IPO among the top five in the country this year.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Citi are among its lead bookrunning managers.

Advertisement

LG Electronics competes with Whirlpool of India, Samsung's India unit among others in the domestic market.

LG Electronics India Pvt LtdLG Electronicsinitial public offeringIPO

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Temasek eyes multi-bagger from a decade-old India bet

Consumer

Temasek eyes multi-bagger from a decade-old India bet

Premium
UAE-based Aliph Capital makes second deployment from $250-mn vehicle

Consumer

UAE-based Aliph Capital makes second deployment from $250-mn vehicle

Premium
Bottomline: Peepul-controlled cookie maker Unibic had a modest FY24. Can it bounce back?

Consumer

Bottomline: Peepul-controlled cookie maker Unibic had a modest FY24. Can it bounce back?

Premium
Haier's India arm draws interest from more local strategic players, foreign funds

Consumer

Haier's India arm draws interest from more local strategic players, foreign funds

Premium
Silk saree maker Pothys in talks to raise maiden PE funding

Consumer

Silk saree maker Pothys in talks to raise maiden PE funding

Premium
Ferns N Petals' MD on luxury gifting, Middle East business, and more

Consumer

Ferns N Petals' MD on luxury gifting, Middle East business, and more

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW