LetsVenture expands into growth-stage deals, rebrands to LVX

LVX founder Shanti Mohan

Early-stage investment platform LetsVenture has rebranded to LVX, with its new avatar bringing all its offerings under a single umbrella, as it forays beyond early-stage investing.

“LV keeps us anchored to our roots. X is everything we’re adding — new lines, new products, new ways to help founders and investors grow together,” said founder Shanti Mohan in a blogpost.

The firm now plans to also delve in growth rounds and cut larger cheques moving beyond early-stage investments.

Advertisement

“The ecosystem has changed — and we have too,” Mohan said in the post, which pointed out relatively easier availability and options for securing capital for early-stage founders compared to 2013 when LetsVenture was set up.

“What they [startup founders] don’t always have is clarity. They want faster answers, better structures, sharper tools — real value beyond the cheque,” she said, adding that investors too want a transparent and friction-less platform.

“We can’t solve this with a single product anymore. We need an architecture,” Mohan said.

Advertisement

The investment platform will now operate through three verticals: ‘LVX start’ for its early-stage platform that backs founders at the beginning of their journeys; ‘‍LVX grow’ to participate in growth-stage transactions with larger cheques; and ‘‍LVX school’ to help investors and founders to learn about private markets.

Through ‘LVX grow’, the platform will now offer its investors access to growth-stage and late-stage private companies, including Series A to pre-IPO deals, according to its website. This will include both primary and secondary transactions, along with selective opportunities in global funds and crossover deals.

“If the public markets have an ecosystem, the private markets need one too. That’s what LVX is for — to make this space simple, fair, and worth building in,” said Mohan.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments