LetsVenture closes 40 startup investments in March quarter, a 67% jump over last year

LetsVenture, which provides a full-stack marketplace for angel startup investments, on Thursday said it closed 40 startup deals in the three months ended March, 67% higher than 24 deals in the same quarter last year.

In 2020, LetsVenture had closed 105 investments.

LetsVenture said in a statement that of the total 40 investments in the March quarter under review, six were closed by its growth stage platform for family offices and ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNIs) -- LetsVenture Plus.

LetsVenture Plus, launched last year in May, is also a venture partner to revenue-based growth capital fund N+1 Capital that was floated earlier in 2021.

Most of the capital during the quarter was deployed in education, health and wellness, core deep-tech and food and beverages sectors.

A notable trend is the rise in the number of sustainable energy and clean-tech startups joining the platform, it added.

During the quarter, LetsVenture onboarded more than 350 investors, taking its total investors tally to over 6,500. About 37% of new angel investors on LetsVenture are CXOs.

Since being founded in 2013, LetsVenture claims to have helped startups raise as much as Rs 1,174 crore across over 290 rounds. Accel, Chiratae Ventures, Nandan Nilekani, Ratan Tata, Rishad Premji, Mohandas Pai, Sharad Sharma and Anupam Mittal are among its backers.

In 2018, LetsVenture had announced the launch of its own open-ended angel fund.