Let’s Try, Eat Better Co, Bhagva, Yethi Consulting secure early-stage funding

Eat Better Co’s co-founders (from left) Shaurya Kanoria, Vidushi Kajaria and Mridula Kanoria

Snacking brands Let’s Try and Eat Better Co, digital spiritual platform Bhagva, and Yethi Consulting, a provider of engineering solutions to the BFSI industry, have raised early-stage funding, the companies said.

Let’s Try

Let’s Try, a snacking brand, has raised $2.5 million (Rs 21.6 crore) in its latest funding round led by Singapore-based SWC Global. The company’s existing investor portfolio includes Wipro Consumer, 100Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, and boAt founder Aman Gupta.

Advertisement

Founded by Nitin Kalra, the company offers a diverse range of products, including namkeens, wafers, cookies, cakes, and sweets.

The fresh capital will fuel the company’s next growth phase by expanding distribution across tier I, II and III cities, strengthening supply chain and backend operations, launching new snacking options, and aggressively investing in both digital and offline brand-building initiatives, according to a company statement.

In just three years of operations, Let’s Try has scaled its revenue from Rs 1 crore to Rs 120 crore in annual recurring revenue (ARR). The company has set a target of crossing Rs 1,000 crore in revenue by 2028, the statement said.

Advertisement

Jaipur-based Eat Better Co has secured Rs 17 crore (about $2 million) in a pre-Series A funding round. The round was led by Prath Ventures and Spring Marketing Capital, with participation from existing investors.

Founded by Vidushi Kajaria, Mridula Kanoria and Shaurya Kanoria, Eat Better Co offers “better-for-you" sweets and namkeen. The brand claims to deliver over 200,000 orders monthly.

Advertisement

With the latest funding, Eat Better Co plans to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its presence in quick commerce, the company said in a statement.

The brand recently appeared on Shark Tank India’s latest season, where it secured a deal at a valuation of Rs 100 crore from investor Namita Thapar.

Bhagva

Bhagva, a digital spiritual platform, has raised $1 million in a pre-Series A funding round, led by Australian high-net-worth individual Pradeep Nain and other investors.

Advertisement

With the latest funding, the company plans to enhance its technological infrastructure and improve its operational capabilities, it said in a statement.



Founded in 2022, Bhagva offers a wide range of spiritual services, including online pujas, pandit booking, and panchang and horoscope analysis.

Yethi Consulting, a provider of engineering solutions to the BFSI industry, has raised a new round of funding, led by Baring Private Equity Partners India, with participation from existing investors.

Advertisement

The financial details of the transaction remained undisclosed till the time of publishing this article.

The fresh funding will help the company enhance its work automation and AI-driven quality assurance solutions tailored for financial institutions.

Yethi’s core offering, the Tenjin Testing Workbench platform, combines test management, AI-powered test design, codeless test automation, and analytics. The platform supports BFSI organizations in managing software quality and improving delivery timelines.

Share article on Leave Your Comments