Actioneer-backer Bitkraft Ventures ropes in Krafton India as LP

Krafton India has made a strategic investment in a global fund managed by Colorado-headquartered gaming-focussed venture capital firm Bitkraft Ventures as the South Korean gaming company looks to deepen its support for gaming and the startup ecosystem.

The investment is expected to give Krafton exposure to early-stage startups across gaming, interactive media and emerging technologies.

Bitkraft Ventures manages more than $1 billion (around Rs 9,452 crore) in assets and invests in startups from pre-seed to Series A stages. Through the partnership, Krafton and Bitkraft plan to support founders building gaming, interactive media and technology platforms.

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Founded by gaming entrepreneur Jens Hilgers, Bitkraft Ventures invests across gaming, artificial intelligence, immersive technologies and digital entertainment. The firm says it has backed more than 130 companies globally through multiple venture and growth-stage investment vehicles.

Some of the fund's early investments in India include Actioneer, an enterprise AI transformation platform; and AiroClip an AI-powered gaming studio.

“What stands out about India today is not just the scale of the market, but the quality of entrepreneurs emerging from it. We are seeing founders build with a global mindset from the outset, creating products and technologies that have the potential to resonate far beyond India,” said Sean Hyunil Sohn, chief executive officer of Krafton India.

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“India’s gaming and consumer AI ecosystem is at a thrilling inflection point, driven by exceptional talent and is now starting to see exits for global investors as well,” said Jens Hilgers, founding general partner at Bitkraft.

The investment adds to Krafton's broader efforts to back India's gaming and technology ecosystem. Since entering India, the company has invested more than $250 million in startups spanning gaming, esports and technology, according to the company.

Krafton is best known for publishing Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), a popular mobile game. The company also operates the Krafton India Gaming Incubator, which supports game developers through mentorship and funding initiatives.

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