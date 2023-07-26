Effectiv, Newtral.io, Plotch.ai raise early-stage funding

Monica Gupta and Manoj Gupta, co-founders, Plotch.ai

Fraud and risk management platform Effectiv, climatetech startup Newtral.io and SaaS firm Plotch.ai have secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Wednesday.

Fraud and risk management platform Effectiv has raised $4.5 million (Rs 36.9 crore) in its seed funding round led by Better Tomorrow Ventures, with participation from existing investor Accel and undisclosed angel investors.

The startup plans to use the fresh capital for expanding its product offering across geographies.

Founded by Anupam Tarsauliya, Jonathan Doering, Ravi Sandepudi, and Ritesh Arora, Effectiv is a real-time fraud and risk management platform with AI solutions for financial institutions and fintech companies.

The platform provides AI-based solutions such as payment fraud detection, customer and business onboarding verification, and compliance management.

It counts s BHG Money, Cardless, Pomelo, USalliance Financial, and Peapack-Gladstone Bank amongst others as part of its client portfolio.

Climatetech startup Newtral.io has secured $78,032 (Rs 64 lakh) funding round from Gurugram-based startup accelerator PedalStart.

The fund infusion will be used for the development of Newtral.io's product portfolio focused on carbon accounting and sustainability reporting needs.

Founded in 2022 by Avi Chudasama, Anuraag Paul and Vinod Sonagara, Newtral.io provides enterprise sustainability software that helps organizations to achieve net zero emissions. It enables businesses to track and mitigate their carbon emissions while implementing sustainable practices. The company is based out of Bengaluru.

“This funding will accelerate our growth trajectory and enable us to meet the demand for sustainable solutions in global markets,” said Chudasama.

SaaS startup Plotch.ai has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round led by Antler India, with participation from Peak XV, Global Founders Capital and Apoletto.

The startup plans to deploy the fresh proceeds to scale up its open network for digital commerce (ONDC) product suite and build capabilities for the emerging ONDC ecosystem.

Founded by Manoj and Monica Gupta, Plotch.ai helps large and mid-scale enterprises join ONDC using their suite of software products. Thus, enterprises are able to help customers and SMEs seamlessly transact on the ONDC network.

The startup counts 15 enterprises like Meesho, IDFC First Bank, PayTM, Spicemoney and Ideamasters as part of its client portfolio. Additionally, it aims to work with 100 such enterprises in the next 6 months.

