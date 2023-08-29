Lenskart looking to double overseas revenue, gearing up for acquisitions: CEO

Premium
Omnichannel eyewear unicorn Lenskart intends to double its international revenue and make several acquisitions after ending the fiscal year through March 2023 with a cash flow positive status and a net profit, a top executive said in an interview. The Gurugram-based company, backed by the likes of PremjiInvest, KKR, Temasek, Abu ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.