Lenskart backer Epiq Capital signs Series D cheque for AI firm

Premium Rishi Navani, founder, Epiq Capital

Late-stage tech investor Epiq Capital has made an additional investment in a deep technology startup as part of the company’s Series D round of financing, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The firm, which made the final close of its second fund in June this year after raising $225 million, has reinvested in artificial ......