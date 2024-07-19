Lemon Consultech group’s fintech firm floats maiden venture debt fund

Lemon Consultech group-controlled fintech platform Veloce Fintech Pvt. Ltd has floated its maiden venture debt fund, Veloce Opportunities Fund, to invest in IPO-ready micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Surat-headquartered Veloce Fintech, which is led by Nirav Jogani, received the SEBI approval to operate its CAT-II alternative investment fund (AIF) in ......