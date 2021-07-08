Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Legal hurdles could bedevil lenders efforts aimed at fresh bidding for RCom’s telecom biz
Photo Credit: Reuters

Lenders to Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) are considering restarting the bidding process for the company's telecom business...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...