facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Lebanese engineering firm Man Holding taps overseas investor for expansion

Lebanese engineering firm Man Holding taps overseas investor for expansion

By Dilasha Seth

  • 21 Sep 2023
Premium
Lebanese engineering firm Man Holding taps overseas investor for expansion
Credit: Pixabay

Man Holding, an integrated engineering, procurement and construction company in the Middle East and Africa, is in talks with a foreign investor to secure debt funding for capacity expansion across the region.   The Lebanon-based company, which was set up in 1971 in Beirut and has a diverse portfolio covering residential, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Nirma to acquire 75% stake in Glenmark Life Sciences for $680 mn

Healthcare

Nirma to acquire 75% stake in Glenmark Life Sciences for $680 mn

Premium
Former Alpha Wave exec aims to take on Google Chrome with new venture

People

Former Alpha Wave exec aims to take on Google Chrome with new venture

Tiger Global-backed DealShare shuts down B2B biz, fires many staff

TMT

Tiger Global-backed DealShare shuts down B2B biz, fires many staff

Pro
Motilal Oswal Alts sets itself for a modest portfolio exit move

TMT

Motilal Oswal Alts sets itself for a modest portfolio exit move

SEBI firms definition of 'corporate group' amid scrutiny of offshore funds

General

SEBI firms definition of 'corporate group' amid scrutiny of offshore funds

Atlys, EaseMyAI raise early-stage funding; Leverage Edu bags fresh capital

TMT

Atlys, EaseMyAI raise early-stage funding; Leverage Edu bags fresh capital

Advertisement