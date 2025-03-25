Why Leapfrog is cautiously optimistic on investments in its two focus sectors

Premium Stewart Langdon, partner, Leapfrog

LeapFrog Investments, a private equity and impact investment firm focused on emerging markets, maintains an optimistic outlook for its primary sectors—financial services and healthcare— but remains cautious due to ongoing global economic uncertainties and geopolitical risks, a senior executive told VCCircle. The firm, which is currently deploying its fourth fund that ......