LeapFrog-backed African financial services firm finds a strategic buyer

Premium Karima Ola, partner, LeapFrog

Emerging markets-focused private equity and impact investment firm LeapFrog Investments has found a strategic buyer for one of its African financial services bets, adding to five other portfolio companies in the sector from which it has booked partial or full exits in the continent in the past. LeapFrog, which is in the process ......