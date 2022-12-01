Leap.club, PrimeOS raise early-stage funding

Credit: 123RF.com

Konflake Tech Pvt. Ltd, which operates women-focussed networking platform leap.club, on Thursday said it has secured fresh funding of $1 million (around Rs 9 crore) led by existing investor Enzia Ventures.

The round also saw participation from a clutch of investors including Artha India Ventures, Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth), Alok Mittal (Indifi) and Atul Goel (E-City Ventures), among others.

The Gurugram-based platform will deploy the newly raised capital to boost growth and also scale up its members’ base from 10,000 to 100,000.

Founded in 2020 by Ragini Das and Anand Sinha, former executives with online food delivery aggregator Zomato, leap.club is a community-led professional network for women that helps them build new connections and relationships and join communities.

The startup’s new investment comes one year after it had raised $810,000 as part of its pre-Series A funding in October last year. Prior to that, the firm had secured seed funding of $380,000 in July 2020, taking its total fundraise to $2.2 million.

“We are a revenue first company and on track to hit Rs 100 crore of revenue in the next 36 months…this investment, which comes amidst a tough global macro environment for startups, validates leap.club’s product market fit and we believe we’re only getting started,” said Das and Sinha in a joint statement.

PrimeOS

Delhi-based operating system firm PrimeOS, has raised $1 million (around Rs 9 crore) in a seed funding from Kundan Group, Brindavan Group and Infotel Business Solution.

Following this, PrimeOS has also given exits at a three-fold valuation to its early backers, Venture Catalysts and a few angel investors, in its latest round.

Founded by Chitranshu Mahant and Aman Verma in 2017, PrimeOS is an android-based operating system for laptops specially designed for digital education.

“Despite a challenging environment, we have provided 3x returns to our early investors. The company has raised around Rs 10 crore since its inception and got its first round from Venture Catalysts in 2018,” said Mahant.

