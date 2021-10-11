Women-focused platform leap.club bags funding from Enzia, Kunal Shah, others

Konflake Tech Pvt. Ltd, which operates the women-focused networking platform leap.club, on Monday said it has raised $810,000 (Rs 6 crore) as part of its pre-Series A funding round led by Enzia Ventures, Kunal Shah, founder of Cred, and its users.

Existing investors Whiteboard Capital, Titan Capital and Artha India Ventures also participated in this funding round, said leap.club in a statement.

leap.club was founded in 2019 by Ragini Das and Anand Sinha, former executives with food-technology and associated services platform Zomato that became the first tech unicorn to list on the domestic stock exchanges this year.

The startup is a community-led professional network for women that helps them build new connections and relationships, and join communities. It currently has over 3000 members.

Founders Das and Sinha said that the startup aims to have 100,000 members in the next couple of years and launch globally.

"We already have members from 12 countries and will build complimentary product verticals like learning and development and jobs as we scale," they added.

Namita Dalmia, partner at Enzia Ventures said there is definitely a need for spaces supporting women's networking in terms of style, needs and goals.

"Research says that not all networks are equal, and those with focus and quality fare better than those that are simply large," added Dalmia.

Enzia Partners is a venture capital fund focused on healthcare, education and environment.