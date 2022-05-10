Laying the Foundation for Fast Forward Growth: Get Ahead With Airtel

Airtel Business, the world's leading provider of ICT services in association with TechCircle, India's leading tech business information provider, is hosting one of the premier roadshows “Get Ahead With Airtel” for fast-growing enterprises on Wednesday, May 11, at Conrad Kensington Road Bengaluru, from 5:30 PM onwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the theme “Get Ahead With Airtel: Propelling the Future of Fast-Growing Enterprises”, this event seeks to demonstrate how technology can enable fast-growing companies transform into the multi-billion revenue stars of the future. The event emphasises on the role of choosing the right partner so as to drive: business collaborations, innovation partnerships, technology insights, and a strategic roadmap.

The event will host 80+ tech leaders from multiple industries. The attendees will gain insights across five tech domains: Connectivity, 5G & Cloud, Collaboration, IoT, and Security.

ADVERTISEMENT

The roadshow will also discuss:

Future Growth Challenges & Strategies

The Importance of Selecting The Right Partner

Airtel's Customization Outcomes for Fast-Growing Enterprises.

As a prelude to the event, in a recent interview, Harish Laddha, CEO Airtel Business, elucidated to one of the most basic challenge that every company is struggling with; to be where the customer is. Join the event to witness how enterprises are re-architecting their blueprint alongwith Airtel to address such challenges. If you haven’t yet, you can get started by registering for the event now!

Airtel through its gamut of products and services is pushing the boundaries in digital service delivery with a key focus on enhanced end user experience, round-the-clock infrastructure availability, and superior service quality with an integrated portfolio of offerings including voice, data, collaboration, cloud, data centers, security, IoT, network integration, managed services, and enterprise mobility.

Mark Your Calendar!

Brand Solutions is a marketing initiative for sponsored posts. No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation of this content.