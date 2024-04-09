Law firm Khaitan & Co appoints Digant Popat as partner

Full-service law firm Khaitan & Co said Tuesday it has appointed Digant Popat as a partner for its dispute resolution practice. Popat will operate from the firm’s Ahmedabad office.

Popat is an alumnus of Sir L.A. Shah Law College, which is a part of Gujarat University. He previously operated an independent private practice wherein he primarily practiced in the High Court of Gujarat.

Popat has 18 years of experience in litigation. He specialises in commercial, civil and criminal laws, including electricity and land laws, contracts, tenders, public trust, education, projects and infrastructure, and recovery proceedings.

Khaitan & Co was set up in 1911 and has a presence in several parts of the country, including Kolkata, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Noida. Its areas of practice include banking and finance, capital markets, direct and indirect tax, mergers and acquisitions, investment funds, real estate, dispute resolution and restructuring and insolvency.

A few weeks ago, the firm appointed 14 new partners while appointing 27 lawyers as counsels across practice areas like corporate and commercial banking, private client services, funds, capital markets, real estate and dispute resolution. The firm, by way of the appointments counts more than 280 partners and counsels in its fold.

Khaitan & Co., also topped the chart with the highest number of partners amongst Indian law firms and also the largest team of lawyers in India, according to data collated by VCCircle.

