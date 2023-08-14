Kuwait investment firm Asiya Capital wraps up over $100 mn India hotel deal

Premium
Asiya Capital Investments, a specialist investment firm based out of Kuwait that chases deals across private equity and real estate asset classes in emerging Asian economies, has picked a little over 30% stake in an Indian hospitality firm. The investment firm, which has built exposure to gas distribution and hospitality assets in India, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.