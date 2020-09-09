Kuwait wealth fund, PIPE funds among anchor investors in Route Mobile as IPO opens

Route Mobile Ltd, a messaging and voice application programming interface company, has raised Rs 180 crore ($24.4 million) from a bunch of anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering that opens on Wednesday.

Route Mobile allotted 5.14 million shares at the upper end of the Rs 345-350 per share price band to 23 institutional investors. Kuwait Investment Authority, the West Asian nation’s sovereign wealth fund with nearly $600 billion in assets, subscribed to shares worth Rs 13.82 crore, stock-exchange data showed.

Vantage Equity Fund, a Category-III alternative investment fund (AIF) floated by Kenneth Andrade-led Old Bridge Capital, also bought shares worth Rs 13.82 crore.

UK-based hedge fund Theleme Partners subscribed to shares worth Rs 10.41 crore while IIFL’s Special Opportunities Fund (Series 7), which typically makes public market or pre-IPO bets, bought shares worth Rs 7 crore.

Anchor investors, also known as cornerstone investors, are institutions that accept a one-month lock-in for a sizeable allocation of shares. Their participation highlights investors’ confidence in an IPO and sets a benchmark for the investor community at large.

Some of the Indian asset managers that subscribed to Route Mobile’s shares were Axis Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund and Mirae Asset Management. SBI Life Insurance was the sole Indian life insurance firm that participated in the anchor allotment.

Route Mobile’s IPO will close on Friday. The company is seeking a valuation of Rs 1,990 crore through the IPO that comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 360 crore by promoters Sandipkumar Gupta and Rajdipkumar Gupta.

The IPO will result in a stake dilution of 30.15% on a post-issue basis at the upper end of the price band.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services and IDBI Capital Markets & Securities are merchant bankers managing Route Mobile’s IPO.

Route Mobile does not have a directly comparable listed peer in India. The company will become the second firm in the larger mobile communication services segment to go public.

Singapore-based Affle Holdings Pte. Ltd, which provides mobile commerce and marketing solutions for consumers and businesses, went public in July 2019. Its shares made a positive debut on the stock exchanges.

In December 2010, One97 Communications Ltd, the parent of e-payments and e-commerce firm Paytm, had filed a draft prospectus for an IPO but shelved its plans citing volatile market conditions.

Route Mobile, formerly RouteSms Solutions Ltd, was founded in 2004. It employs close to 300 people. The company caters to the requirements of the mobile communications industry, offering solutions and services to mobile network operators, enterprises, over-the-top content firms, SMS aggregators and resellers.

Its solutions include an SMS firewall, which monitors and controls large quantities of text messages sent to one or multiple destinations. The company also monitors the content of text messages and filters the messages based on defined keywords, rules, subscriber identity and locations to prevent spoofing.