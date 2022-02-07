Kunal Shah-backed GoalTeller, hospitality procurement platform H3Mart net capital

Fintech platform GoalTeller said it has raised pre-Series A funding of $500,000 (around Rs 3 crore) from a host of existing investors, founders, family and friends which includes Ranjan Pai (Chairman at MEMG), Vivek Banka (Co-Founder of GoalTeller) Harsh Chhaparia (Partner at McKinsey & Co.) and Prashasta Seth (angel investor and Founder of Prudent Investment Managers LLP), among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The startup plans to use the fresh funds to build its team and rev up marketing operations.

Founded in 2020, GoalTeller claims to offer financial advice across investments, goals and succession planning.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The biggest problem for the Indian capital markets is shallow participation. To bring the next million investors into the market, they need good advice and smart financial planning tools. Helping start-ups who build for the next million investors is what excites us at Rainmatter, and we are excited to join GoalTeller on this journey," said Nithin Kamath, CEO at Zerodha and Rainmatter.

The company has been initially backed by investors such as Rainmatter (Zerodha), Kunal Shah (Founder of Cred), Raghunandan G (ex-Founder of TaxiForSure and Founder of Zolve), among others.

H3Mart

Business-to-business procurement startup H3Mart said it has raised $500,000 (around Rs 3 crore) as a part of its pre-seed funding from investors including Vineet Saxena-Co-Founder of Myntra, Akash Gehani- Co-Founder of Instamojo and Sachin Agarwal, Co-Founder at Bizongo, among others.

The platform plans to deploy the fresh capital to upscale its full-stack online procurement platform and increase product offerings.

Launched in 2021 by Daksh Asija and Arjun Wadhwa, H3Mart is a managed marketplace for hospitality procurement. It aims to disrupt India's traditional B2B procurement landscape through its tech-enabled supply chain automation and supply chain financing.

"With supply chains struggling to survive, our resilient technology platform helps businesses to streamline product discovery, seller selection, and payment cycles in the game. We believe that this is the perfect time for us to penetrate the market and expand rapidly," said Daksh Asija, Co-Founder and CEO, H3Mart.

The startup in a statement said that after six months of operations, H3Mart continues to grow with 60% growth month-over-month and expects to hit an annual gross merchandise value of $2 million by the end of March 2022.