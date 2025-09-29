Ksolves India Limited Crowned "Odoo Best Partner India 2025" Award

A Leading Software Development Company Awarded with this Recognition at Odoo Experience 2025 for Excellence in ERP

Ksolves India Limited has been honored with "Odoo Best Partner India 2025”. The company received this prestigious award at the Odoo Awards Ceremony during the flagship event, Odoo Experience 2025 in Brussels, Belgium, honoring its excellence in ERP implementations and outstanding client service.

Serving clients across 80+ industries, the company specializes in implementing enterprise software solutions that empower businesses to optimize operations and enhance performance.

"This recognition reflects our team's work and our clients' trust in our capabilities. Our focus has been on delivering value to our clients through our ERP implementations," said Om Prakash Maurya, ERP Delivery Head at Ksolves India Limited.

Company Background

Ksolves India Limited actively engages in technology community events while delivering a wide range of client project implementations.

For the “Odoo Best Partner” award, Odoo evaluates partners based on several key criteria, including client service, technical implementation expertise, and active participation in the partner community.

"This recognition belongs to our team and the clients who have worked with us,” said Ratan Srivastava, Founder & CEO at Ksolves.

About Ksolves India Limited

Ksolves India Limited is a leading technology solutions provider offering digital solutions to customers across diverse industry sectors. Their suite of business services spans Software Engineering, ERP Implementations, RFP Consulting, Complete Business Solutions, Digital Transformation, Data & Intelligence, and Operations Management.

The company brings deep expertise in Big Data, AI/ML, CRM, ERP, DevOps, and a wide array of enterprise technologies, along with a portfolio of innovative in-house products. With offices in India, the USA, and the UAE, Ksolves collaborates with clients globally, providing strategic consultation, expert implementation, and continuous support to ensure impactful digital transformation and sustained business growth.

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

